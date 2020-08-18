type here...
Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

Meta Minton

Danielle Marie Tsatsaro

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.

An employee at Culver’s at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages saw 32-year-old Danielle Marie Tsatsaron of the Village of Amelia enter the restroom Monday evening and “stay there for a long period of time,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After she finally left, the employee entered the restroom and found a brown paper bag that contained heroin, a short straw, a spoon and cotton swabs. Tsatsaron returned and asked if anyone had found her brown paper bag.

When deputies arrived, they found Tsatsaron sitting in a golf cart in the Culver’s parking lot. She had fresh track marks on her arm consistent with syringe use, the report said. She consented to a search of her purse and a deputy found a used syringe.

The Newburgh, N.Y. native was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug equipment. She was booked on $11,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2017, Tsatsaron had been arrested after she was found to be in possession of drugs during a shoplifting incident at Beall’s.

In 2016, Tsatsaron was arrested with two other people when a bumper fell off a golf cart on the Historic Side of The Villages.

She was arrested in 2005 in New York on a theft charge. She was also arrested in 2015 in Marion County on a charge of theft.

