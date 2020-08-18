type here...
Home Obituaries

Wanda Jane Probst

Staff Report

Wanda Jane Probst (Fischer), daughter of George and Wanda R. Fischer, born on February 18, 1945 in Yardley, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2020. At the time of her transitioning, she was hand in hand with the love of her life, husband Gus Probst, and surrounded by family, the bright sun shining down on her through the window above her bed in her home.

She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Gus, as well as her children, Bob (Roberta) Probst of Danbury, CT, Robin Maderich of Zionsville, PA, Ron (Linda) Probst of Conover, NC, seven grandchildren (with their respective spouses/significant others), her five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Wanda was predeceased by two brothers, George and Matthew, and is survived by her sister Lucille J. Lore, her brothers Carl and James Fischer, along with their children and great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous others of her beloved multi generational family.

Wanda graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in Smyrna, Delaware in 1964. During this time, she was a Class Vice President, Varsity Cheerleader, Commercial Editor of the school newspaper, Spy Glass, and Co-Editor of the Smyrna Eagle, the school yearbook. Scholastically, she was one of the top ten seniors in her graduating class and was also awarded the Van Gasken Scholarship to pursue nursing at the University of Delaware in Wilmington.

Wanda’s careers included real estate, accounting, finance management, business entrepreneurship, project management and IT/systems analysis. Employed as a consultant by Georgia Pacific in both Connecticut and New York State, Wanda was offered a full-time position by Georgia Pacific in Atlanta in 1987. Wanda and her husband relocated to Kissimmee, Florida in 1996 to assist her sister, Lucille, in the care-giving of their father.

In 2004, Wanda and Gus moved to the Stonecrest Community in Summerfield, Florida. Wanda became deeply involved in many activities and organizations in the Stonecrest Community. She fulfilled thousands of requests for assistance from the Computer Club, always with a smile. She started the Carcinoid Cancer Support Group, was treasurer of the Emergency Response Team and reinvigorated the Newcomers Greetings Committee until her illness prevented her from continuing. She was always well-liked and respected by all who came into contact with her. Extremely modest, she often didn’t take credit for her accomplishments.

Wanda loved to dance and she learned the intricacies of ballroom dancing with her husband. At every opportunity she and Gus would take to the floor among like-minded individuals and, as the song goes, “dance the night away,” often outlasting their more youthful counterparts.

Wanda’s deepest satisfaction came from her husband and family. She was a caring, compassionate person who loved helping people. Wanda (who at one time adamantly proclaimed herself too young to be a grandmother) displayed the most profound happiness when with the younger generations of the family. In their company her eyes sparkled the brightest, her laughter rang out the loudest, and all could see in her expression how joyful she was to be sharing her life with theirs.

No public service is being held at this time, due to the current pandemic. To commemorate the passing and the life of Wanda Jane Probst, it is asked that you provide a donation to the charity of your choice in her name. A “Celebration of Life” will be planned at a later date.

“We will be known forever by the tracks we leave.” (Native American Proverb)

Related Articles

Obituaries

Martin Kutnyak

Martin Kutnyak proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War.  Before moving to The Villages, he was an executive for the Hearing and Speech Center in Toledo, Ohio. 
Read more
Obituaries

James “Jim” T. Lyle

Jim Lyle worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, where he retired after 33 years of service as a Sergeant in March 1998. He moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2003. 
Read more
Obituaries

Gene Morrissette

Gene Morrissette’s journey in this world included working on a farm, serving in the United States Navy during WW II, flying small planes, speeding through downhill skiing, driving a tractor trailer, working as a progressive toolmaker, and then educating himself to become a stock broker until he retired at 77 years old.
Read more
Obituaries

William Gerald Klenk

Bill Klenk was a college coach, athletic director and instructor who retired to The Villages in 1997. He enjoyed golfing and playing pickleball with close friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Geraldine (Jeri) Dugas

Geraldine (Jeri) Dugas passed away Aug. 6. She leaves behind many friends and family in Michigan and Lady Lake.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia (Patty Jo) King

Patty Jo King loved to golf and to cheer on her beloved Chicago Bears, Cubs, Bulls, and whatever other Chicago team happened to be winning at the time.
Read more
Obituaries

Alfonso Jose De La Fe Marrero,

Alfonso De La Fe Marrero moved from Cuba to Florida in 2005. He enjoyed flying model airplanes.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager irritated that sign in her yard target of anonymous complaint

A Villager is irritated that an uplifting sign in her yard was the subject of an anonymous complaint.
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners unanimously approve apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners on Monday unanimously approved an apartment complex to be constructed behind Sam’s Club. We've got details about the apartments from the developer.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Sunset At Sunset Park

Check out this beautiful sunset captured at Sunset Park. Thanks to Lori Richards for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Alligator With Dragonfly On Its Eye

This alligator was spotted with a dragonfly resting on its eye. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Anole Lizard With Dewlap At Fenney Nature Trail

This anole lizard was spotted with its dewlap extended at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can The Villages be saved or is it past the tipping point?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident wonders if The Villages can be saved. Or is it past the tipping point? Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after found sleeping in truck at gate near part of Morse family compound

A Villager was jailed after he was found sleeping in a truck at a gate near a section of the Morse family compound on County Road 466.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Sumner Redstone’s dementia

Sumner Redstone was a media magnate worth about five billion dollars, through his innovations and investments in radio, television, and movies. But his money, fame and connections could not save him from dementia. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Five more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county surpasses 14,500 cases

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 14,500 cases of the deadly virus and Florida surpassed 576,000.
Read more
News

Villager irritated that sign in her yard target of anonymous complaint

A Villager is irritated that an uplifting sign in her yard was the subject of an anonymous complaint.
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners unanimously approve apartment complex

Lady Lake commissioners on Monday unanimously approved an apartment complex to be constructed behind Sam’s Club. We've got details about the apartments from the developer.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can The Villages be saved or is it past the tipping point?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident wonders if The Villages can be saved. Or is it past the tipping point? Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic behind AAC’s decision?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident wonders what the AAC was thinking with a vote last week.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump only cares about one thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident attempts to analyze the actions of President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after found sleeping in truck at gate near part of Morse family compound

A Villager was jailed after he was found sleeping in a truck at a gate near a section of the Morse family compound on County Road 466.
Read more
Crime

PepperTree woman arrested after allegedly damaging ex-boyfriend’s limousine

A PepperTree Apartments woman was arrested by Wildwood police after allegedly damaging her ex-boyfriend’s limousine.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ daughter jailed after failing drug test after one more second chance

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages is back behind bars after failing a drug test after she was given one more second chance.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,099FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,588FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
76.9 ° F
78 °
76 °
94 %
1.3mph
1 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
90 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment