Wanda Jane Probst (Fischer), daughter of George and Wanda R. Fischer, born on February 18, 1945 in Yardley, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2020. At the time of her transitioning, she was hand in hand with the love of her life, husband Gus Probst, and surrounded by family, the bright sun shining down on her through the window above her bed in her home.

She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Gus, as well as her children, Bob (Roberta) Probst of Danbury, CT, Robin Maderich of Zionsville, PA, Ron (Linda) Probst of Conover, NC, seven grandchildren (with their respective spouses/significant others), her five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Wanda was predeceased by two brothers, George and Matthew, and is survived by her sister Lucille J. Lore, her brothers Carl and James Fischer, along with their children and great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous others of her beloved multi generational family.

Wanda graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in Smyrna, Delaware in 1964. During this time, she was a Class Vice President, Varsity Cheerleader, Commercial Editor of the school newspaper, Spy Glass, and Co-Editor of the Smyrna Eagle, the school yearbook. Scholastically, she was one of the top ten seniors in her graduating class and was also awarded the Van Gasken Scholarship to pursue nursing at the University of Delaware in Wilmington.

Wanda’s careers included real estate, accounting, finance management, business entrepreneurship, project management and IT/systems analysis. Employed as a consultant by Georgia Pacific in both Connecticut and New York State, Wanda was offered a full-time position by Georgia Pacific in Atlanta in 1987. Wanda and her husband relocated to Kissimmee, Florida in 1996 to assist her sister, Lucille, in the care-giving of their father.

In 2004, Wanda and Gus moved to the Stonecrest Community in Summerfield, Florida. Wanda became deeply involved in many activities and organizations in the Stonecrest Community. She fulfilled thousands of requests for assistance from the Computer Club, always with a smile. She started the Carcinoid Cancer Support Group, was treasurer of the Emergency Response Team and reinvigorated the Newcomers Greetings Committee until her illness prevented her from continuing. She was always well-liked and respected by all who came into contact with her. Extremely modest, she often didn’t take credit for her accomplishments.

Wanda loved to dance and she learned the intricacies of ballroom dancing with her husband. At every opportunity she and Gus would take to the floor among like-minded individuals and, as the song goes, “dance the night away,” often outlasting their more youthful counterparts.

Wanda’s deepest satisfaction came from her husband and family. She was a caring, compassionate person who loved helping people. Wanda (who at one time adamantly proclaimed herself too young to be a grandmother) displayed the most profound happiness when with the younger generations of the family. In their company her eyes sparkled the brightest, her laughter rang out the loudest, and all could see in her expression how joyful she was to be sharing her life with theirs.

No public service is being held at this time, due to the current pandemic. To commemorate the passing and the life of Wanda Jane Probst, it is asked that you provide a donation to the charity of your choice in her name. A “Celebration of Life” will be planned at a later date.

“We will be known forever by the tracks we leave.” (Native American Proverb)