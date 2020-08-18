type here...
What is a patriot?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It seems in today’s climate that you are deemed a patriot by which party you belong to, not by your deeds and actions. I say this because I’ll bet if a democratic president did any one of the things that the current president has done, like taking his cue from a Russian dictator and saying he believes his Russian friend over his own American intelligent community because it’s fits what he wants to hear. The same people who are calling this president a patriot would be calling the Democrat a traitor, and they would be right, because whether you have a “R” or a “D” in front of your name doesn’t allow you to betray your country.
I’m sure some of you don’t know you don’t have to be a U.S. citizen or even live in this country to serve in our military that protects us. They do it because they think our way of life is worth fighting for. Donald J. Trump had a chance to do just that when called on to serve, but instead he did as he always does and put himself before his country, (just waving a flag don’t cut it) and he continues that same mind set as president.
Trump has the most corrupt administration in a generation, they are systematically destroying what makes American great, not only our justice system but the checks and balances that keeps this country a democracy with free elections so we don’t end up like Russia and many other countries who are under a dictatorship
Now the Trump administration are working to take down the USPS, who have been delivering mail since the days of the Pony Express. They have done it through several wars, and natural disasters, all to try to keep certain Americans from voting. Voting is a right and privilege and all Americans should take part.

David Engelhardt
Village of Summerhill

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident poses the question: What is a patriot?

