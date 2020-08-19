Wednesday, August 19, 2020
85 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

6 more tri-county COVID-19 deaths as local area nears 15,000 cases

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed six more local residents as the overall number of cases in the tri-county area nears 15,000.

One of the latest victims lived in Sumter County, while two were residents of Lake County and three resided in Marion County. They were described Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 82-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 16 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 82-year-old Lake County man who tested positive May 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;
  • 89-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 18;
  • 72-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 87-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 2, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and
  • 62-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 10, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages for a total of 2,708. Those include:

  • The Villages up one for a total of 485;
  • Belleview up 17 for a total of 279;
  • Summerfield up 10 for total of 301;
  • Leesburg up seven for a total of 874;
  • Wildwood up five for a total of 310;
  • Oxford up three for a total of 102;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 213;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 115;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter county up one for a total of 29.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 14,981 cases – an increase of 249 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Those include 6,487 men, 8,248 women, 56 non-residents and 190 people listed as unknown. There have been 258 deaths and 1,166 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,611 cases – an increase of 25 in a 24-hour period – among 795 men, 801 women, eight non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 46 deaths and 196 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 255 cases, with 132 of those at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 29 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (174), Lake Panasoffkee (73), Webster (73), Center Hill (43) and Sumterville (29). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 341 cases among 245 inmates and 96 staff members.

Lake County now has 5,746 cases – an increase of 58 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,675 men, 2,933 women, 34 non-residents and 114 people listed as unknown. There have been 91 deaths and 338 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,482 cases. Others have been identified in Tavares (657), Eustis (484), Mount Dora (423), Groveland (407), Mascotte (188), Minneola (158), Sorrento (137), Umatilla (119), Montverde (86), Grand Island (59), Astatula (44), Howey-in-the-Hills (36), Yalaha (27), Astor (25), Paisley (23), Altoona (22), Okahumpka (16), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to pace the tri-county area with 7,614 cases – an increase of 166 overnight – among 3,017 men, 4,514 women, 14 non-residents and 69 people listed as unknown. There have been 121 deaths and 632 people treated in area hospitals.

Of the total Marion County cases, 6,027 – 79.2 percent – have been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (239), Citra (152), Silver Springs (91), Ocklawaha (82), Reddick (69), Anthony (45), Weirsdale (41), Fort McCoy (28), Flemington (15), Orange Lake (9), Sparr (5), Lowell (4), McIntosh (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,358 cases have been reported among inmates (1,277) and staff members (81) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 584,047 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,115 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 577,891 are residents. There have been 10,067 deaths and 35,200 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 147 more deaths since Tuesday and an additional 505 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

News

Villages firefighters called to help battle house fire in Coleman

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called earlier this week to help battle a residential fire in Coleman.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teen accused of strangling girlfriend who checked his phone

A 19-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after he admitted to hitting and choking his juvenile girlfriend because she looked through his phone.
Read more
Crime

Driver not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after he was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

Lake Panasoffkee couple nabbed after robbery at Family Dollar store

A Lake Panasoffkee couple was jailed Sunday night after being accused of robbing a Family Dollar store.
Read more
News

Villages couples celebrate anniversaries together at Wolfgang Puck Restaurant

Two Villages couples recently enjoyed celebrating their anniversaries over a meal together in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Are you celebrating an anniversary or have other noteworthy news to share with us? If so, please send it to www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Sumter County challengers knock out incumbents after tax hike

A trio of Sumter County Commission challengers on Tuesday knocked out three Villages Developer-backed incumbents, fueled by rage after last year’s 25 percent tax hike.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages firefighters called to help battle house fire in Coleman

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called earlier this week to help battle a residential fire in Coleman.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset At Sunset Park

Check out this beautiful sunset captured at Sunset Park. Thanks to Lori Richards for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to pay for those ‘free roofs’

Notice all of the roofs being replaced in The Villages? A Village of Santiago resident has. He has a theory. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Be careful and wear a mask

Villager Douglas Smith, who holds a PhD, advises that the best way to protect yourself and others from the Coronavirus is to wear a mask. He offers other advice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

6 more tri-county COVID-19 deaths as local area nears 15,000 cases

COVID-19 has claimed six more local residents as the overall number of cases in the tri-county area nears 15,000.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters called to help battle house fire in Coleman

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called earlier this week to help battle a residential fire in Coleman.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to pay for those ‘free roofs’

Notice all of the roofs being replaced in The Villages? A Village of Santiago resident has. He has a theory. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How long can Trump supporters stay true?

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what it will take for Trump supporters to finally see the light.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Amenity money and apartments at Hacienda Hills

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident cannot believe amenity money collected for the new apartments will go to the Developer.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teen accused of strangling girlfriend who checked his phone

A 19-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after he admitted to hitting and choking his juvenile girlfriend because she looked through his phone.
Read more
Crime

Driver not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after he was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,119FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
85 ° F
86 °
83 °
74 %
1.9mph
1 %
Thu
92 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment