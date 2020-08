To the Editor:

The amenities for the apartments that will be built on the Hacienda Hills property should go to the District.

If the people that live in these apartments use all our amenities why doesn’t the full amenity go to the District?

$13 to cover Community Watch does not do anything for the use of our pools, golf, pickleball courts and recreation centers.

I can’t believe anyone would agree to this. It needs to be looked at again.

Kathleen Wachowski

Village of Springdale