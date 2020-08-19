type here...
Be careful and wear a mask

Douglas Smith

There is growing evidence that the quantity of the viral load which is transmitted when one is exposed to the Coronavirus is key to a person’s reaction to the infection.

If the quantity of the viral load is small, the infection will likely be mild because the body is able to fight off the infection. In many cases the infected person may test positive for COVID-19, yet be asymptomatic.

The best way to reduce the quantity of the viral load which is transmitted is by wearing a mask.  This holds true for both the infected person who may be transmitting the viral load, and for the clean person who may be exposed to the viral load. If everyone wore a mask at all times (except when eating), then all the shops could be open and the risk of severe infection would be greatly reduced. People who are at risk because of compromised immune systems should still take extra precautions, especially by reducing their interactions with others.

The other consequence of the importance of the quantity of the viral load, is that transmission from surface contact may not be nearly as important as has been believed.  While a microbiologist may swab a surface and may detect the presence of live virus, the quantity is likely to be small and not constitute a heavy viral load. So people who touch surfaces that are contaminated, but who follow good personal hygiene practices are relatively well protected. The efforts that our restaurants are making to sanitize tables after use and to separate tables for better social distancing further reduce the risk associated with dining out.

In conclusion, the threat of Coronavirus is real, and we all need to take steps to protect ourselves and others, but we should seriously consider the importance of the quantity of the viral load and calm down just a little.

Douglas Smith PhD is a resident of the Village of LaBelle.

