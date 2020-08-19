How long can Trump supporters stay true?

To the Editor:

A former chief of staff of Homeland Security, Miles Taylor, a Republican in the Trump Administration, said publicly that he will vote for Joe Biden. During his three-year tenure in the Trump White House, Taylor tells of trying to advise the president on matters of national security, cyber attacks or terrorism risks to our country.

He said, “but, Trump was not interested in any of that; he didn’t want to hear it. It wasn’t a priority.”

Taylor further describes hearing Trump telling aides to cut funding to California during wildfires because California did not support him; they were not his base. He was overheard telling aides to take children at the border from their parents so that the parents would know not to come here. He described the Trump administration as “terrifying.” He could take it no longer and resigned in 2019. Despite hearing this, there will be Trump supporters who ignore even this first-hand account from a high-ranking Republican who was there for three years.

In reading about World War II, I often wondered why the German people were so believing in Hitler and why they did not oppose his cruelty. And, now I watch our America and wonder why my neighbors sit silent or worse, continue to voice support for Trump despite his cruelty, his mismanagement of the pandemic, his disregard for human life including the lives of children, his corruption and now, his destruction of our postal service for his own selfish motives. Why? When? What will it take for Americans to begin to care about America again?

Ruth Berger

Village of Poinciana