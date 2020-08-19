James Robert Duquette was born in Tarrytown, NY to Francis and Mildred Duquette. He grew up in the town of Peekskill, NY. He was blessed to grow up in a loving home with his brother Francis Duquette. Jim spent many nights playing outside with his neighborhood friends who grew to be lifelong friends.

He married Judi Ann Goudie in 1976 and together they built a beautiful life. They first welcomed twin boys, James Francis Duquette and Robert George Duquette, followed by a daughter, Nicole Marie Duquette. Jim and Judi enjoyed camping, traveling and Sunday family dinners with their family.

Jim was a salesman by trade, it was often said that he could sell ice to an eskimo. While he sold many things over the years from chocolate to building supplies, his passion was always real estate. He spent many years as a real estate agent whose favorite customers were first time homebuyers. Jim was often referred to by his family as “the mayor,” because no matter where he went he ran in to someone he knew. He had a warm, strong and sincere spirit that made him loved by all.

Upon a well-deserved retirement Jim and Judy settled in to a new home in The Villages, Florida. Jim quickly won the hearts of many as he and Judy built new friendships in the area. Jim’s favorite retirement hobbies included looking for bargains at the Goodwill, listening to some “good old” music in the local square and going for a ride in his red convertible.

Jim bravely fought through many health battles over the last several years of his life. What is most memorable throughout his struggles was his fighting spirit. Jim’s never ceasing will to live was a sign of his strong integrity and love for his family. He valued in spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and dear friends more than anything in the world. Jim was called home to the lord on August 16, 2020 where we know he was wrapped in the arms of all those who passed before him as his he walked through heavens gate.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Judy Ann Goudie Duquette. He is also survived by his beloved children, James Duquette and wife Maria Napoli Duquette of Clermont, Florida, Robert Duquette of Long Beach, NY, and Nicole Duquette of Clermont, FL, as well as 4 grandchildren, James Duquette, Matthew Duquette, Addison Duquette and Wynn Duquette. Jim is also survived by countless friends who have become family and he cherished each and every bond that was shared.