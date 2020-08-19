Lake Panasoffkee couple nabbed after robbery at Family Dollar store

A Lake Panasoffkee couple was jailed Sunday night after being accused of robbing a Family Dollar store.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the store, located at 2085 N County Road 470, shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they were told that a man had entered the store and demanded cash. The man then fled from the store’s parking lot in a white Ford Fusion driven by a woman, a report says.

The two headed westbound on CR 470, with an eyewitness following their direction of travel. Deputies stopped the suspects, later identified as 49-year-old Dwight Howard Hertz, of Lake Panasoffkee, and 31-year-old Ashely Marie Levally, also of Lake Panasoffkee, at County Road 405C. Both were then taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Hertz was charged with robbery without a firearm and petit theft and held on $11,000 bond. Levally was charged with accessory after the fact and held on $2,000 bond.