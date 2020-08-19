Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Lake Panasoffkee couple nabbed after robbery at Family Dollar store

Larry D. Croom

A Lake Panasoffkee couple was jailed Sunday night after being accused of robbing a Family Dollar store.

Dwight Howard Hertz and Ashely Marie Levally

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the store, located at 2085 N County Road 470, shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they were told that a man had entered the store and demanded cash. The man then fled from the store’s parking lot in a white Ford Fusion driven by a woman, a report says.

The two headed westbound on CR 470, with an eyewitness following their direction of travel. Deputies stopped the suspects, later identified as 49-year-old Dwight Howard Hertz, of Lake Panasoffkee, and 31-year-old Ashely Marie Levally, also of Lake Panasoffkee, at County Road 405C. Both were then taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Hertz was charged with robbery without a firearm and petit theft and held on $11,000 bond. Levally was charged with accessory after the fact and held on $2,000 bond.

Crime

Driver not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after he was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
News

Villages couples celebrate anniversaries together at Wolfgang Puck Restaurant

Two Villages couples recently enjoyed celebrating their anniversaries over a meal together in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Are you celebrating an anniversary or have other noteworthy news to share with us? If so, please send it to www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Sumter County challengers knock out incumbents after tax hike

A trio of Sumter County Commission challengers on Tuesday knocked out three Villages Developer-backed incumbents, fueled by rage after last year’s 25 percent tax hike.
Read more
Crime

Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.
Read more
News

Sheriff Farmer cruises to easy victory over challenger in GOP primary

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer cruised to an easy victory Tuesday night over his Republican primary rival, Eric Ryan Anderson.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested in theft of trailer from construction site in Fenney

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a trailer from a Village of Fenney construction site.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams staff at long-term care center

COVID-19 has claimed seven more tri-county residents and infected 15 employees at a local long-term care facility.
Read more
