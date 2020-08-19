Pauline R. Harvey

Pauline R. (Gauthier) Harvey, 76, was born in Salem, MA on March 2, 1944. She lived in many towns and cities on the North Shore and recently in The Villages, FL. She passed away Saturday, August 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL.

She was the loving wife of Richard Harvey who still lives in Florida. She was the daughter of the late Lucien and Alice (Dansereau) Gauthier.

Pauline was a caretaker (Social Worker) for many mentally challenged people. She had a lot of patience and really loved her job.

Pauline is survived by her loving husband Richard; daughters, Louann Bonny from Danvers, , Diana Harvey from Boston, MA, Kristen Stevens from Exeter, NH; four grandchildren and a nephew. She is predeceased by her sister, Helen Pierce.

She went to school at Saint Annes and Saint Chretiennes Academy in Salem. Pauline was a loving quiet and good-natured person. Always willing to help someone. She truly loved her children and would do anything for them.