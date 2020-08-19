type here...
Home Obituaries

Pauline R. Harvey

Staff Report

Pauline Harvey

Pauline R. (Gauthier) Harvey, 76, was born in Salem, MA on March 2, 1944. She lived in many towns and cities on the North Shore and recently in The Villages, FL. She passed away Saturday, August 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL.

She was the loving wife of Richard Harvey who still lives in Florida. She was the daughter of the late Lucien and Alice (Dansereau) Gauthier.

Pauline was a caretaker (Social Worker) for many mentally challenged people. She had a lot of patience and really loved her job.

Pauline is survived by her loving husband Richard; daughters, Louann Bonny from Danvers, , Diana Harvey from Boston, MA, Kristen Stevens from Exeter, NH; four grandchildren and a nephew. She is predeceased by her sister, Helen Pierce.

She went to school at Saint Annes and Saint Chretiennes Academy in Salem. Pauline was a loving quiet and good-natured person. Always willing to help someone. She truly loved her children and would do anything for them.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Glenda Faye Lewis

Glenda Lewis was a loving member of The Villages of Faith Baptist Church.
Read more
Obituaries

Lynda Jane Collier

Lynda Collier was the best mother to her children and the most amazing "Mammy" that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could ever ask for.
Read more
Obituaries

Wanda Jane Probst

Wanda Probst was deeply involved in many activities and organizations in the Stonecrest Community.
Read more
Obituaries

Martin Kutnyak

Martin Kutnyak proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War.  Before moving to The Villages, he was an executive for the Hearing and Speech Center in Toledo, Ohio. 
Read more
Obituaries

James “Jim” T. Lyle

Jim Lyle worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, where he retired after 33 years of service as a Sergeant in March 1998. He moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2003. 
Read more
Obituaries

Gene Morrissette

Gene Morrissette’s journey in this world included working on a farm, serving in the United States Navy during WW II, flying small planes, speeding through downhill skiing, driving a tractor trailer, working as a progressive toolmaker, and then educating himself to become a stock broker until he retired at 77 years old.
Read more
Obituaries

William Gerald Klenk

Bill Klenk was a college coach, athletic director and instructor who retired to The Villages in 1997. He enjoyed golfing and playing pickleball with close friends.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.
Read more
News

Sheriff Farmer cruises to easy victory over challenger in GOP primary

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer cruised to an easy victory Tuesday night over his Republican primary rival, Eric Ryan Anderson.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset At Sunset Park

Check out this beautiful sunset captured at Sunset Park. Thanks to Lori Richards for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Alligator With Dragonfly On Its Eye

This alligator was spotted with a dragonfly resting on its eye. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What is a patriot?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident poses the question: What is a patriot?
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Donald the Dictator and our election

Columnist Hugo Buchanan warns that Donald the Dictator is at it again.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter County challengers knock out incumbents after tax hike

A trio of Sumter County Commission challengers on Tuesday knocked out three Villages Developer-backed incumbents, fueled by rage after last year’s 25 percent tax hike.
Read more
Crime

Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.
Read more
News

Sheriff Farmer cruises to easy victory over challenger in GOP primary

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer cruised to an easy victory Tuesday night over his Republican primary rival, Eric Ryan Anderson.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What is a patriot?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident poses the question: What is a patriot?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Time to bring the town squares back to life

A Village of Piedmont resident says it’s time to bring the town squares back to life. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

One gate that does nothing for safety

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to one gate that doesn’t protect golf carts.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested in theft of trailer from construction site in Fenney

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a trailer from a Village of Fenney construction site.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman arrested after daughter finds hypodermic needles with meth

An Oxford woman was arrested after her daughter discovered hypodermic needles which had been loaded with methamphetamine.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,112FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
78.7 ° F
81 °
78 °
88 %
1.4mph
1 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment