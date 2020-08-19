type here...
Richard James Wilde

Staff Report

Richard Wilder

On Monday August 10, 2020, the Wilder family unexpectedly lost their wonderful, caring husband, father and grandfather too soon. Richard (‘Dick’) James Wilder passed away with his wife Pixie (Mary Patricia Duggan) Wilder at his side the evening of their 52nd glorious wedding anniversary.

Born in Stratford, Ontario June 9, 1944, to the late Eva and Albert Wilder, he was the youngest of 4 boys. Richard graduated in medicine from Queen’s University in 1969 and while there, he met the absolute love of his life, his lady in red, Pixie.

After two years as an emergency physician, he joined Amherstview Medical for 10 years as a family practitioner. Often on his visits to Kingston, people would stop him on the street, remembering him as that kind doctor that made house calls. In 1981 he transitioned to corporate medicine working with DuPont and Conoco until his retirement as the Chief Medical Officer in 2004. The last 10 years, Richard has divided his time between The Villages, Florida, and Howe Island, Canada.

Over the years Richard impacted many lives, evident in the warm and caring messages the family has received. A devoted husband and dedicated father, he was known for his patience, especially dealing with four strong females in the house. Known affectionately as ‘Poppa’ to his grandchildren, he adored spending time with all of them and enjoyed his visits and babysitting opportunities. Richard positively impacted the community through his involvement in Rotary, as a great neighbor and true friend to many. He will be missed by an ocean of people. Wherever you live, please raise a glass in memory of Richard, beloved husband, father, and grandfather and help his family celebrate the wonderful memories of his life.

Richard is survived by his wife Pixie Wilder, daughters Tracey (Ben Mayer), Mary Beth (Jody Lombard) and Jennifer (Josh Baird); grandchildren Lauren, Talia, Avery, Haley, Brooke, Wyatt, Dominique, Hadlee and Sofie; brothers Donald (Germaine), John (Audrey), and Terry (Gail). His tireless love and devotion to his family will always be remembered.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the family had a quiet celebration of Richard’s life. Internment will follow at a later date at St. Philomena’s Church, Howe Island.

For those who wish to honour Richard’s memory, consider a donation to any of the following charities: Rotary International, Kingston Hospital Foundation, Salvation Army or any charity of your choice.

 

