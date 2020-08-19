Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Villager jailed after fracas over sending money to younger woman he met online

Meta Minton

David Alan Emsley

A 71-year-old Villager was jailed after a fracas over his sending money to a younger woman he had met online.

David Alan Emsley was confronted at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the Village of Belvedere over money he was sending to the younger woman with whom he had become acquainted online, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman who confronted Emsley also had discovered he was sending packages to another woman. The woman “got onto” Emsley about sending the money and the packages.

Emsley reportedly became angry and pushed the woman backward. She called 911. The Philadelphia native fled in a gray Subaru. Deputies found him and took him back to the residence.

Another woman witnessed the altercation and backed up the other woman’s account of events.

Emsley was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he as initially held without bond.

He and his wife bought their house in The Villages in 2005.

