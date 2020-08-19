Wednesday, August 19, 2020
81.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villages couples celebrate anniversaries together at Wolfgang Puck Restaurant

Larry D. Croom

Two Villages couples recently enjoyed celebrating their anniversaries over a meal together in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers Jim and Barbara Bautista joined Barbara and Tony Soyak to celebrate their anniversaries together recently at the Wolfgang Puck Restaurant in Brownwood.

Barbara and Jim Bautista, of the Village of Hemingway, joined Barbara and Tony Soyak, of the Village of Dunedin, at the Wolfgang Puck Restaurant in the Brownwood Spa and Hotel. The Bautistas were celebrating 51 years of marriage, while the Soyaks commemorated 40 years as husband and wife.

Are you celebrating an anniversary or have other noteworthy news to share with us? If so, please send it to www.villages-news.com/contact us.

Related Articles

Health

Villages Health’s chief medical officer says 75 have died of COVID-19 at local hospitals

Seventy-five people have died of COVID-19 at the local University of Florida-owned hospitals and patients are still in intensive care and on ventilators at the facilities.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed after fracas over sending money to younger woman he met online

A 71-year-old Villager was jailed after a fracas over his sending money to a younger woman he had met online.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested at Waterfront Inn after illicit use of woman’s credit card

An Ohio man was arrested at the Waterfront Inn after allegedly using a woman’s credit card.
Read more
Health

6 more tri-county COVID-19 deaths as local area nears 15,000 cases

COVID-19 has claimed six more local residents as the overall number of cases in the tri-county area nears 15,000.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters called to help battle house fire in Coleman

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called earlier this week to help battle a residential fire in Coleman.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teen accused of strangling girlfriend who checked his phone

A 19-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after he admitted to hitting and choking his juvenile girlfriend because she looked through his phone.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager jailed after fracas over sending money to younger woman he met online

A 71-year-old Villager was jailed after a fracas over his sending money to a younger woman he had met online.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested at Waterfront Inn after illicit use of woman’s credit card

An Ohio man was arrested at the Waterfront Inn after allegedly using a woman’s credit card.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset At Sunset Park

Check out this beautiful sunset captured at Sunset Park. Thanks to Lori Richards for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to pay for those ‘free roofs’

Notice all of the roofs being replaced in The Villages? A Village of Santiago resident has. He has a theory. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after fracas over sending money to younger woman he met online

A 71-year-old Villager was jailed after a fracas over his sending money to a younger woman he had met online.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Be careful and wear a mask

Villager Douglas Smith, who holds a PhD, advises that the best way to protect yourself and others from the Coronavirus is to wear a mask. He offers other advice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Villages Health’s chief medical officer says 75 have died of COVID-19 at local hospitals

Seventy-five people have died of COVID-19 at the local University of Florida-owned hospitals and patients are still in intensive care and on ventilators at the facilities.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed after fracas over sending money to younger woman he met online

A 71-year-old Villager was jailed after a fracas over his sending money to a younger woman he had met online.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested at Waterfront Inn after illicit use of woman’s credit card

An Ohio man was arrested at the Waterfront Inn after allegedly using a woman’s credit card.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to pay for those ‘free roofs’

Notice all of the roofs being replaced in The Villages? A Village of Santiago resident has. He has a theory. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How long can Trump supporters stay true?

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what it will take for Trump supporters to finally see the light.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Amenity money and apartments at Hacienda Hills

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident cannot believe amenity money collected for the new apartments will go to the Developer.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after fracas over sending money to younger woman he met online

A 71-year-old Villager was jailed after a fracas over his sending money to a younger woman he had met online.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested at Waterfront Inn after illicit use of woman’s credit card

An Ohio man was arrested at the Waterfront Inn after allegedly using a woman’s credit card.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,120FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.6 ° F
82.4 °
80 °
78 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
92 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment