Villages firefighters called to help battle house fire in Coleman

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called earlier this week to help battle a residential fire in Coleman.

Villages firefighters responded Sunday night alongside crews from Sumter County Fire & EMS to the blaze on Orange Avenue. A 911 caller had reported the clothes dryer and other portions of the home were burning, a report says.

Crews from Villages Station 46 arrived in just under five minutes shortly after 8 p.m. to find a single-story residence with heavy smoke showing from the front of the home and fire venting from a corner of the structure, the report says.

After firefighters were told that everyone had escaped from the burning residence, they made an offensive attack, quickly bringing the blaze under control. A primary and secondary search of the residence confirmed all residents were out of the building, the report says.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Units from The Villages Public Safety Department that responded included Engine 46, Engine 47, Squad 51 and a battalion chief. Sumter County units included Engine 31, Tender 12, Tender 32, Medic 301 and a battalion chief.