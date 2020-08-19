Wednesday, August 19, 2020
85 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villages firefighters called to help battle house fire in Coleman

Larry D. Croom

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called earlier this week to help battle a residential fire in Coleman.

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department helped fight a fire in a Coleman residence this past Sunday.

Villages firefighters responded Sunday night alongside crews from Sumter County Fire & EMS to the blaze on Orange Avenue. A 911 caller had reported the clothes dryer and other portions of the home were burning, a report says.

Crews from Villages Station 46 arrived in just under five minutes shortly after 8 p.m. to find a single-story residence with heavy smoke showing from the front of the home and fire venting from a corner of the structure, the report says.

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire & EMS check out a home that caught fire in Coleman on Sunday night.

After firefighters were told that everyone had escaped from the burning residence, they made an offensive attack, quickly bringing the blaze under control. A primary and secondary search of the residence confirmed all residents were out of the building, the report says.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Units from The Villages Public Safety Department that responded included Engine 46, Engine 47, Squad 51 and a battalion chief. Sumter County units included Engine 31, Tender 12, Tender 32, Medic 301 and a battalion chief.

A residence in Coleman was heavily damaged by flames Sunday night. A 911 caller reported fire coming from a clothes dryer that had spread to other parts of the home.

Related Articles

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teen accused of strangling girlfriend who checked his phone

A 19-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after he admitted to hitting and choking his juvenile girlfriend because she looked through his phone.
Read more
Crime

Driver not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after he was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

Lake Panasoffkee couple nabbed after robbery at Family Dollar store

A Lake Panasoffkee couple was jailed Sunday night after being accused of robbing a Family Dollar store.
Read more
News

Villages couples celebrate anniversaries together at Wolfgang Puck Restaurant

Two Villages couples recently enjoyed celebrating their anniversaries over a meal together in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Are you celebrating an anniversary or have other noteworthy news to share with us? If so, please send it to www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Sumter County challengers knock out incumbents after tax hike

A trio of Sumter County Commission challengers on Tuesday knocked out three Villages Developer-backed incumbents, fueled by rage after last year’s 25 percent tax hike.
Read more
Crime

Villages resident arrested after lengthy visit to restaurant restroom

A resident of The Villages was arrested after a lengthy visit to a restaurant’s restroom.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teen accused of strangling girlfriend who checked his phone

A 19-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after he admitted to hitting and choking his juvenile girlfriend because she looked through his phone.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Sunset At Sunset Park

Check out this beautiful sunset captured at Sunset Park. Thanks to Lori Richards for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to pay for those ‘free roofs’

Notice all of the roofs being replaced in The Villages? A Village of Santiago resident has. He has a theory. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Be careful and wear a mask

Villager Douglas Smith, who holds a PhD, advises that the best way to protect yourself and others from the Coronavirus is to wear a mask. He offers other advice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villages firefighters called to help battle house fire in Coleman

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department were called earlier this week to help battle a residential fire in Coleman.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teen accused of strangling girlfriend who checked his phone

A 19-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after he admitted to hitting and choking his juvenile girlfriend because she looked through his phone.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to pay for those ‘free roofs’

Notice all of the roofs being replaced in The Villages? A Village of Santiago resident has. He has a theory. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How long can Trump supporters stay true?

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what it will take for Trump supporters to finally see the light.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Amenity money and apartments at Hacienda Hills

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident cannot believe amenity money collected for the new apartments will go to the Developer.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on drug charges after leaving Ocala motel

Two Marion County men – one who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield – were jailed Monday night after they were stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy after leaving an Ocala motel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teen accused of strangling girlfriend who checked his phone

A 19-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after he admitted to hitting and choking his juvenile girlfriend because she looked through his phone.
Read more
Crime

Driver not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A driver who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after he was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,119FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
85 ° F
86 °
83 °
74 %
1.9mph
1 %
Thu
92 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment