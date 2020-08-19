Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Wildwood teen accused of strangling girlfriend who checked his phone

Jim Cheesman

Tarrick Jaquan Woolfolk

A 19-year-old Wildwood man was arrested after he admitted to hitting and choking his juvenile girlfriend because she looked through his phone.

Tarrick Jaquan Woolfolk, of 4463 NE 78th Place, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation in connection with the incident, which happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday at the victim’s residence in Marion County. The address, including the municipality, was redacted from the sheriff’s office report.

The woman who reported the incident told sheriff’s deputies that her juvenile cousin was in a fight with Woolfolk and was inside the house crying. As the deputy approached the house, he heard a man – later identified as Woolfolk – say, “I should’ve killed her,” while leaving the house. Woolfolk was detained, according to the report.

The deputy entered the residence and found the victim in her bedroom bleeding from the head and eye. She said she arrived at the incident location with Woolfolk, who, all of a sudden, started punching her in the face with a closed fist. The victim said Woolfolk then picked her up and slammed her against a wall, where she fell to the ground, the report said.

The victim told the deputy Woolfolk climbed on top of her and started choking her. She said her airway was constricted and she couldn’t breathe. The victim said there was no argument and she doesn’t know why she was being attacked, according to the report.

The deputy observed the victim’s right eye was swollen and she had a laceration to her eyebrow. The top of her head had multiple contusions, one of which was bleeding, the report said.

The victim’s grandmother told the deputy she saw Woolfolk on top of the victim in the living room, punching her in the face. She said she tried to pull Woolfolk off her but was unsuccessful. The victim’s grandmother said Woolfolk got off the victim after hearing law enforcement had been called, according to the report.

Woolfolk told the deputy the victim was going through his phone, so he became upset and he hit and choked her. After being read his Miranda warning, Woolfolk refused to say anything else. A criminal history check did not reveal any previous battery convictions, the report said.

Woolfolk was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday on $2,000 and will appear in Marion County Court on Sept. 22.

