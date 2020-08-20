26-year-old Longhorn employee reports car stolen while she’s at work

A 26-year-old Longhorn Steakhouse employee reported her car was stolen while she was at work at the restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

The woman drove the blue two-door 1997 Audi to work at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she got off work around 4 p.m., she went out to the parking lot and discovered her vehicle was gone. She told police she left the key in the ignition and the passenger door unlocked “due to her ignition switch not working properly,” the report said.

A police officer canvassed the area and did not find the vehicle.