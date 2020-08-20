Thursday, August 20, 2020
37 new COVID-19 cases in and around The Villages as area tops 15,000 cases

Larry D. Croom

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in and around The Villages on Thursday but for the first time in several days no new deaths were reported.

The Villages reported two new cases for a total of 490. Others identified in surrounding communities include:

  • Leesburg up 16 for a total of 890;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 305;
  • Belleview up four for a total of 283;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 312;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 215;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 117;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 103; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 31.

The tri-county area is reporting 15,171 cases – an increase of 190 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 6,565 men, 8,356 women, 57 non-residents and 193 people listed as unknown. There have been 258 deaths and 1,194 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,628 cases – an increase of 17 in a 24-hour period – among 797 men, 811 women, nine non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. There have been 46 deaths and 197 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 256 cases – 132 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 29 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (180), Oxford (103), Webster (74), Lake Panasoffkee (73), Center Hill (43) and Sumterville (29). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 349 cases among 252 inmates and 97 staff members.

Lake County is reporting 5,852 cases – an increase of 96 in 24 hours. They are comprised of 2,720 men, 2,976 women, 34 non-residents and 122 people listed as unknown. There have been 91 deaths and 342 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,509 cases. Others have been identified in Tavares (660), Eustis (490), Mount Dora (428), Groveland (418), Mascotte (191), Minneola (167), Sorrento (139), Umatilla (121), Montverde (86), Grand Island (60), Astatula (44), Howey-in-the-Hills (37), Yalaha (27), Astor (25), Paisley (25), Altoona (22), Okahumpka (16), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to pace the local area with 7,691 cases – an increase of 77 overnight – among 3,048 men, 4,569 women, 14 non-residents and 60 people listed as unknown. There have been 121 deaths and 655 people treated in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 6,084 – have been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (243), Citra (151), Silver Springs (97), Ocklawaha (82), Reddick (61), Anthony (45), Weirsdale (41), Fort McCoy (29), Flemington (24), Orange Lake (9), Sparr (6), Lowell (4), McIntosh (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Fairfield (2), Orange Springs (2), Morriston (1), Salt Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,266 cases have been reported among inmates (1,182) and staff members (84) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 588,602 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,555 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 582,407 are residents. There have been 10,186 deaths and 35,650 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 119 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 450 people requiring hospital care.

