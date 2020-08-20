60-year-old pistol-shooting Summerfield woman jailed after spat over car ride

A Summerfield woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after being accused of firing a weapon at a vehicle.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 60-year-old Christine Katherine Bush had fired a weapon at her vehicle as she drove away from her. She said Bush was upset because she didn’t want to drive her home before going to see a doctor and she had asked her to get out of her vehicle, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said Bush shot at her door, leaving a hole in it. She said she saw Bush conceal what appeared to be a .22-caliber long-barrel revolver in a napkin and heard three our four gunshots. She said she went to a convenience store to get away from Bush before returning to the incident location and calling 911.

The deputy noted a hole in the driver’s side of the vehicle that “appeared to come from a firearm.” The bullet was retrieved from the door and firefighters responded to check the victim, as she was in her third trimester of pregnancy, the report says.

Bush was eventually located and detained at a residence. Deputies spoke with the owner of the home, who said he had seen Bush with a weapon a couple weeks ago. He said he knew Bush was a convicted felon and he hid the firearm from her, but she admitted to finding it in boots he kept in a shed, the report says.

A deputy looked inside the boots and located the firearm. Upon clearing the weapon, he found five shell casings and one live round, the report says.

A deputy then read Bush her rights and she declined to speak with him. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon or ammunition or by a convicted felon and firing a weapon into a vehicle. She was being held on $30,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.