CDD 10 will hold closed session to discuss Villages couple’s lawsuit

Meta Minton

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors has agreed to hold a closed executive session next month to discuss a legal case a Village of Dunedin couple is pursuing over access to a pond.

Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter this past December filed the lawsuit against The Villages and Sumter County, claiming that a promise was violated that public access to a pond behind their home would be prohibited. They bought the home at 1554 Plank St. in 2015 for $536,800.

In the complaint, they claim that allowing public access to the pond has degraded their property values and made their home more difficult to sell. Sumter County was named a lawsuit defendant because commissioners voted to designate the pond as a recreation area.

“We have strangers behind our home on a 24/7 basis although we searched for a private lot and paid a premium for privacy. No other water retention pond in The Villages allows strangers access behind residents’ homes,” the couple said in their lawsuit.

You can read the entire document at this link:Robert Hunter and Jessica Laube legal document

The executive session has been scheduled for Sept. 3.

Related Articles

News

Changes coming in October to trash collection in The Villages

A major change to trash pickup and disposal will be coming in October to The Villages. Villages-News.com's Meta Minton has details.
Read more
Health

37 new COVID-19 cases in and around The Villages as area tops 15,000 cases

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in and around The Villages on Thursday but for the first time in several days no new deaths were reported.
Read more
Crime

26-year-old Longhorn employee reports car stolen while she’s at work

A 26-year-old Longhorn Steakhouse employee reported her car was stolen while she was at work at the restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested on warrant charging him with indecent exposure

A resident of The Villages has been arrested on a warrant charging him with indecent exposure.
Read more
Health

Tri-county area showing 10 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Ten percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Man blames ‘hard times’ in burglary of van at Aldi in Lady Lake

A man blamed “hard times” when he was arrested in the burglary of a van at the Aldi grocery store in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Suspected thief arrested after allegedly stealing food from Wawa

A suspected thief was arrested after allegedly stealing food from Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 in Lady Lake.
Read more
More Headlines

Health

News

Photos

Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trolls are making a joke of The Villages

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reacts to the latest troll to disrupt tranquility in the The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Opinions

Opinions

The Developer has a sacrificed trust in favor of money

Villager David Harrison, writing in an Opinion piece, says it's a pity the Developer has sacrificed the trust of residents in favor of money.
Read more
Top Stories

News

Changes coming in October to trash collection in The Villages

A major change to trash pickup and disposal will be coming in October to The Villages. Villages-News.com's Meta Minton has details.
Read more
Health

News

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trolls are making a joke of The Villages

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reacts to the latest troll to disrupt tranquility in the The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages greed reaches new heights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager has plenty to say about the direction of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The gates are for traffic control

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses the purpose of the gates.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Crime

Crime

Man blames ‘hard times’ in burglary of van at Aldi in Lady Lake

A man blamed “hard times” when he was arrested in the burglary of a van at the Aldi grocery store in Lady Lake.
Read more
