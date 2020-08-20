CDD 10 will hold closed session to discuss Villages couple’s lawsuit

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors has agreed to hold a closed executive session next month to discuss a legal case a Village of Dunedin couple is pursuing over access to a pond.

Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter this past December filed the lawsuit against The Villages and Sumter County, claiming that a promise was violated that public access to a pond behind their home would be prohibited. They bought the home at 1554 Plank St. in 2015 for $536,800.

In the complaint, they claim that allowing public access to the pond has degraded their property values and made their home more difficult to sell. Sumter County was named a lawsuit defendant because commissioners voted to designate the pond as a recreation area.

“We have strangers behind our home on a 24/7 basis although we searched for a private lot and paid a premium for privacy. No other water retention pond in The Villages allows strangers access behind residents’ homes,” the couple said in their lawsuit.

You can read the entire document at this link:Robert Hunter and Jessica Laube legal document

The executive session has been scheduled for Sept. 3.