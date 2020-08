Gerald E. Corcoran, 90, passed away August 5th in Maple Grove, MN, following a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Corcoran, eight children, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister, Marlys Trombley and his furry forever companions, Bernie and River.

Born in Fargo, ND and raised in Minneapolis, MN, Jerry enjoyed a 41-year career with Woolworth’s as a regional manager. He retired to The Villages, where he enjoyed golf and relaxing for 29 years.