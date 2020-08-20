Thursday, August 20, 2020
Jerry N. Stinchcomb

Staff Report

Jerry Stinchcomb

Jerry N. Stinchcomb, 52, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away on August 16, 2020.

He was born in Leesburg, FL on December 17, 1967.  Jerry loved talking to people, he never met a stranger.  He did lawn maintenance for several years. He liked working with his hands, taking things apart and putting them back together to learn how things work.  Jerry was a big Florida Gators fan. He enjoyed listening to old country music.

Jerry is survived by his sisters Shelbie Edge, Carolyn Powers, and Deborah Lehner; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Nelson A. Stinchcomb and his mother Katie V. Stinchcomb.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice in Jerry’s name.

Graveside service will take place at Shiloh Cemetery 604 Century Avenue Fruitland Park, FL on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:00am

