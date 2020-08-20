Man blames ‘hard times’ in burglary of van at Aldi in Lady Lake

A man blamed “hard times” when he was arrested in the burglary of a van at the Aldi grocery store in Lady Lake.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at about 10 a.m. Monday, where they arrested 24-year-old Dylan Jayson Savage of Mount Dora on charges of burglary and theft.

Savage claimed he had been walking through the parking lot of the grocery store when he was approached by another man who offered him money to steal items from a white Ford van, according to an arrest report. Savage took items from the van, but was confronted by the van’s owner, who called 911.

Savage admitted he had stolen the items from the van and said he was sorry. He said he “had fallen on hard times.”

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.