Robert Hagan, 92, loving husband of Gloria and father of Kim and Todd, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, their two children, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his four siblings.

Mr. Hagan retired to The Villages after 33 years serving in the Army, National, and State Guard, and a long civilian career in information technology. He was an active member of the Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memoriams be donated to the Village Church of Christ, 1421 Oak Street, Lady Lake, FL 32158.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.