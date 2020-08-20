Suspected thief arrested after allegedly stealing food from Wawa

A suspected thief was arrested after allegedly stealing food from Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

The manager at Wawa contacted law enforcement at about 4 a.m. Tuesday after 30-year-old Sean Rigsby stole Guava juice, turkey-and-cheddar pinwheels and mixed fruit and fled the scene, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer spotted Rigsby at about 5:30 a.m. near Fort Knox Self Storage on Rolling Acres Road.

A check revealed Rigsby had been banned from Wawa in July. That same month, Rigsby was arrested after he was caught with stolen food behind the Citizens First Bank branch in Leesburg. In May, Rigsby tried to convince police he was turning his life around.

Rigsby was arrested on charges of trespassing and theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.