To the Editor:

When we first moved to The Villages I thought the gates were window dressing to create the illusion of a gated community. Then I enrolled in the Resident Academy and learned all about the how and why of everything “The Villages.”

The gates are for traffic control. They help golf carts cross the road.The Villages is not a democracy. It is a manager-council form of government. Fortunately, in most matters, they are very anxious to keep us happy. A contented Villager is the best advertisement! To voice complaints we need to go to the right source – Districtgov.org

Nancy Sanford

Village of Amelia