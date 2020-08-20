Tri-county area showing 10 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Ten percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

That’s according to statistics released by the Florida Department of Health. Compared to the entire state, that number is a positive for the local area, as 13 percent of the 4.22 million people tested across Florida are suffering from the illness.

Marion County leads the tri-county area with a 13 percent positivity rate, with 7,233 of 55,925 tests coming back positive. Another 110 tests have shown to be inconclusive and 244 people are awaiting results.

Lake County has an 8 percent positivity rate, having tested 68,418 people with 5,585 positive results. Another 85 tests were inconclusive and 169 people are awaiting testing.

Sumter County also has a positivity rate of 8 percent, with 1,532 tests coming back positive out of the 18,909 that have been conducted. Another 17 tests were inconclusive and 22 people are awaiting results.

All told, 14,350 of the 143,252 tests that have been conducted in the local area have come back positive. A total of 212 were inconclusive and 435 people are awaiting their results.