A resident of The Villages has been arrested on a warrant charging him with indecent exposure.

Glenn James Yagle, 59, who lives at 1726 Palm Aire Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Thursday at Bob’s 24 Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell .

The Sarasota native was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.