29-year-old resident of The Villages jailed without bond following arrest

A 29-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond following her arrest at her home on the Historic Side.

Lady Lake police arrested Chelsea Parrish at 4:30 p.m. Monday at her home at 1150 W. Boone Court on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation.

She had been arrested Feb. 19 near the Jeffrey Gate on the Historic Side when she was pulled over for having a license plate tag which expired in November, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed her driver’s license has been suspended last year for failure to pay traffic fines.

In March, she was sentenced to six months probation.

She failed to meet the terms of her probation and a warrant was issued Aug. 13.

Parrish did not show up for appointments with her probation officer and in May she was arrested in Marion County on a charge of theft.