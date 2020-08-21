Blaming the handicapped for poor condition of the golf courses

To the Editor:

I was just advised by two different ambassadors at two different golf courses that effective on 1-1-2021 all handicapped people will have to park 30 feet from the greens instead of 15. That’s an additional 540 feet that the handicapped people will have to walk. We have three guys in our golf group that struggle to get 18 in now.

Since the Developer took over the golf courses all of my 24 players agree that the conditions have never been worse. Orange Blossom was one of the best and now it’s one of the worst. There are many spots in the fairways that have no grass. They are saying that they want to improve the area around the greens so blame it on the handicap people instead of the maintenance people. Did it ever dawn on the Developer that for five months everyone has been using four carts instead of two?

Stanley Swies

Village of Palo Alto