CDD 5 supervisors vote to end anonymous complaint system

Community Development District 5 supervisors have voted to end the anonymous complaint system that has been a crucial part of deed compliance in The Villages.

This marks a sea of change in the love/hate relationship when it comes to anonymous complaints.

The CDD 5 board voted 3-2 on Friday to end the process which has been aimed at preserving harmony in the neighborhood.

“I am not a believer that anonymous complaints are good,” said CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow.

He said 96 percent of complaints that come into Community Standards are anonymous.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that we’ve got people driving around setting themselves up as the police. Maybe they feel empowered,” Kadow said.

Village of Bonnybrook resident Jim Shields agreed and called the anonymous complaint system “divisive” and “detrimental.”

He said that “significant” issues should be addressed “neighbor to neighbor.”

Two supervisors stood firm in their support of the anonymous complaint system.

“Most residents don’t want to give their name, address and phone number. They don’t want to talk to their neighbor. They don’t want that relationship to go south. They don’t want to be the heavy,” said Supervisor Jerry Knoll.

He predicted the number of violations will go up.

“It will impact the appearance of the neighborhood,” Knoll said.

Supervisor Chuck Wildzunas agreed. He said the vote to change the process was “totally inappropriate.”

However, Knoll and Wildzunas found themselves in the minority.

Supervisor Jerry Ferlisi called it a welcome change.

“We all have a right to face our accuser,” Ferlisi said.

He added that if the change doesn’t work, the board could reverse its decision.

Supervisor Walter Martin said he bought his home in The Villages in 2004. He said a major selling point was the clean and neat appearance of the community.

But he said times change.

“The board should be amenable to change,” he said.

In a roll call vote, Kadow, Ferlisi and Martin supported the change. Wildzunas and Knoll voted against it.

The change will not take take effect immediately.

The rule change and actual language will have to be advertised to the public for 28 days. The board will take a final vote in October.