COVID-19 strikes employees at Villages-area long-term care centers

New cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at two local long-term care facilities as the virus continues to sweep through The Villages and surrounding communities.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 18 staff members at Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Rd., have tested positive for the virus – an increase of three since Tuesday. Five employees at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages, 16529 S.E. 86th Belle Meade Cir., also have been identified with COVID-19 – an increase of four since Aug. 2, the report says.

Forty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were identified Friday in and around The Villages for a total of 2,691 cases in the local area. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 494;

Leesburg up 24 for a total of 914;

Lady Lake up 10 for a total of 225;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 120;

Belleview up three for a total of 286;

Wildwood up two for a total of 314;

Summerfield up two for a total of 307; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County total of 31.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 15,434 – increase of 263

Deaths: 258

Hospitalizations: 1,207

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,680 – increase of 52

Deaths: 46

Hospitalizations: 199

Area with most cases: The Villages (466)

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 5,947 – increase of 95

Deaths: 91 deaths

Hospitalizations: 343

City with most cases: Clermont (1,528)

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 7,807 – increase of 116

Deaths: 121

Hospitalizations: 665

City with most cases: Ocala (6,174)

All told, Florida is reporting 593,286 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,684 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 587,023 are residents. There have been 10,304 deaths and 35,997 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 118 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 347 people requiring hospital care.