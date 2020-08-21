Democrats rally with nearly 200 golf carts at Lake Sumter Landing

Democrats rallied Friday with nearly 200 golf carts at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Democrats were celebrating the official nomination this week of former Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s standard bearer for the November election in which he will take on President Donald Trump.

Golf cart rallies are the ultimate form of political expression here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. In fact, because deed restrictions limit signage at homes in The Villages, signage on a golf cart usually leaves no question as to the owner’s political persuasion.

