Friday, August 21, 2020
75.8 F
The Villages
Democrats rally with nearly 200 golf carts at Lake Sumter Landing

Staff Report

Democrats rallied Friday with nearly 200 golf carts at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Democrats were celebrating the official nomination this week of former Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s standard bearer for the November election in which he will take on President Donald Trump.

Golf cart rallies are the ultimate form of political expression here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. In fact, because deed restrictions limit signage at homes in The Villages, signage on a golf cart usually leaves no question as to the owner’s political persuasion.

Golf carts were ready to rally Friday at Lake Sumter Landing.

News

CDD 5 supervisors vote to end anonymous complaint system

Community Development District 5 supervisors have voted to end the anonymous complaint system that has been a crucial part of deed compliance in The Villages.
News

Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.
Health

COVID-19 strikes employees at Villages-area long-term care centers

New cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at two local long-term care facilities as the virus continues to sweep through The Villages and surrounding communities.
News

Fruitland Park Elementary School employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Fruitland Park Elementary School is among 18 Lake County Schools employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
Crime

Villagers’ son fresh out of rehab jailed on DUI after crashing Mercedes

A Villages couple’s son was arrested after crashing a Mercedes-Benz a day after he was released from a rehabilitation facility.
Crime

29-year-old resident of The Villages jailed without bond following arrest

A 29-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond following her arrest at her home on the Historic Side.
Crime

Special Investigations Squad nabs woman at Lake Miona Park

The Sumter County Special Investigations Squad nabbed a woman with methamphetamine Wednesday night at Lake Miona Park.
News

Health

Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Letters to the Editor

They’re not really black

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris aren’t really “black.”
Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Crime

Opinions

Is it golf car or golf cart?

So is it a golf car or a golf cart? Columnist Barry Evans has the answer.
News

News

Health

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Blaming the handicapped for poor condition of the golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident expresses concern about a change at golf courses that will make it difficult for the handicapped.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager who worked as adjuster questions insurance paying for new roofs

A Villager who worked as an insurance adjuster is questioning whether insurance companies should be paying for roof replacements here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Crime

