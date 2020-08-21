Friday, August 21, 2020
Fruitland Park Elementary School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Larry D. Croom

An employee at Fruitland Park Elementary School is among 18 Lake County Schools employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

The Fruitland Park Elementary employee tested positive this week and has been following quarantining guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another employee who had direct contact with that person also is quarantining, according to Lake County Schools Communications Director Sherri Owens.

“We are doing a deep cleaning in the spaces where the employee worked this week,” Owen said. “Everyone else on campus is continuing to follow safety protocols, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.”

Owen added that 17 Lake County Schools employees tested positive last week with the free rapid test administered through the school district’s partnership with Adult Medicine of Lake County. Those results were then confirmed by a PCR nasal swab test, Owen said.

On Friday, Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Leslie Campione said in her “Chairman’s Update” that the positive results were discovered among close to 1,900 teachers and staff members who were tested.

“As we see new positive cases in coming weeks, the most important questions to ask are, “How quickly were they identified?” and “Are they being separated/isolated from others for 14 days or until they test negative?” she said.

Campione added that officials are expecting new COVID-19 cases – Lake County reported 95 new cases Friday for a total of 5,947 – to increase after schools reopen Monday but the key is to continue testing, identifying cases and isolating and protecting vulnerable family members.

“Protect those who are vulnerable – diabetes, high blood pressure and hypertension are emerging as the most prevalent underlying factors that create complications,” Campione said.

News

CDD 5 supervisors vote to end anonymous complaint system

Community Development District 5 supervisors have voted to end the anonymous complaint system that has been a crucial part of deed compliance in The Villages.
News

Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.
Health

COVID-19 strikes employees at Villages-area long-term care centers

New cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at two local long-term care facilities as the virus continues to sweep through The Villages and surrounding communities.
Crime

Villagers’ son fresh out of rehab jailed on DUI after crashing Mercedes

A Villages couple’s son was arrested after crashing a Mercedes-Benz a day after he was released from a rehabilitation facility.
Crime

29-year-old resident of The Villages jailed without bond following arrest

A 29-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond following her arrest at her home on the Historic Side.
Crime

Special Investigations Squad nabs woman at Lake Miona Park

The Sumter County Special Investigations Squad nabbed a woman with methamphetamine Wednesday night at Lake Miona Park.
Crime

Pair of suspected arsonists arrested after boy witnesses blaze in Lady Lake

A pair of suspected arsonists was arrested after a boy saw them light a fire in a shed where a homeless man has been living in Lady Lake.
