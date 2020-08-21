Friday, August 21, 2020
Pair of suspected arsonists arrested after boy witnesses blaze in Lady Lake

Meta Minton

Brendan Joseph Haff

Daniel Joseph Weller

A pair of suspected arsonists was arrested after a boy saw them light a fire in a shed where a homeless man has been living in Lady Lake.

The boy rushed back to his home and told his mother to call 911 Thursday night after he witnessed two men use a lighter to set fire to a mattress in the shed in the vicinity of Genius Court, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The boy told his mother a field was on fire and the homeless man was possibly endangered by the blaze.

Two men who live nearby, 29-year-old Brendan Joseph Haff and 26-year-old Daniel Joseph Weller, had been “hooting and hollering” as they ran away from the fire, the arrest report said. The homeless man, who has permission to stay in the shed during periods of inclement weather, lost all of his possessions in the fire. He had been repairing a water pipe a short distance from the shed and was not injured.

The boy told deputies he told the pair “multiple times to stop.”

Haff and and Weller were arrested at their home at 37302 Hobby Way. They denied involvement in the fire, but both smelled of smoke, the report said. A lighter was found in Haff’s pocket.

A county fire marshal inspected the shed and confirmed the fire had been started by a match or lighter which ignited the mattress.

Haff and Weller are facing charges of arson. Both were booked at the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bond each.

