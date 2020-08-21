On August 18, 2020, our Heavenly Father called Ralph A. Grewe home.

Ralph served as a Teacher and Principal for Lutheran Schools for 45 years prior to his retirement. Upon his retirement, Ralph and his wife Janice (nee Juhnke) moved to The Villages, Florida. Ralph continued his service serving as Chairman of the Pastoral Call Committee at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church and later became the first Deacon of the newly founded church in Oxford, Florida. Ralph and Janice were blessed with three children – Mark Grewe, Luanne Kompa, and Thomas Grewe. They also were blessed with 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Ralph’s temporal and eternal life will be held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

Contributions in memory of Ralph may be made to any of the following:

Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org)

Amazing Grace Early Learning Center, The Villages, FL (https://amazinggracelc.org/amazing-grace-early-learning-center)

American Cancer Society (cancer.org)

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.