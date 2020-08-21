Friday, August 21, 2020
82.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Ralph A. Grewe

Staff Report

Ralph Grewe

On August 18, 2020, our Heavenly Father called Ralph A. Grewe home.

Ralph served as a Teacher and Principal for Lutheran Schools for 45 years prior to his retirement. Upon his retirement, Ralph and his wife Janice (nee Juhnke) moved to The Villages, Florida. Ralph continued his service serving as Chairman of the Pastoral Call Committee at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church and later became the first Deacon of the newly founded church in Oxford, Florida. Ralph and Janice were blessed with three children – Mark Grewe, Luanne Kompa, and Thomas Grewe. They also were blessed with 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Ralph’s temporal and eternal life will be held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

Contributions in memory of Ralph may be made to any of the following:

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Gerald E. Corcoran

Jerry Corcoran enjoyed a 41-year career with Woolworth's as a regional manager. He retired to The Villages, where he enjoyed golf and relaxing for 29 years.
Read more
Obituaries

Jerry N. Stinchcomb

Jerry Stinchcomb was a big Florida Gators fan. He enjoyed listening to old country music.
Read more
Obituaries

Judith Cordero Rodriguez

Judith Rodriguez was of the Seventh-Day Adventist faith and a retired seamstress.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Hagan

Robert Hagan retired to The Villages after 33 years serving in the Army, National, and State Guard, and a long civilian career in information technology. He was an active member of the Church of Christ.
Read more
Obituaries

Mark Carl Strong

Mark was the owner of North Lake Electric Inc. in Leesburg. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Read more
Obituaries

James Robert Duquette

Jim Duquette’s favorite retirement hobbies in The Villages included looking for bargains at the Goodwill, listening to some “good old” music in the local square and going for a ride in his red convertible.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard James Wilde

Richard Wilder passed away Aug. 10 with his wife ,Pixie, at his side on the evening of their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

37 new COVID-19 cases in and around The Villages as area tops 15,000 cases

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in and around The Villages on Thursday but for the first time in several days no new deaths were reported.
Read more
News

CDD 10 will hold closed session to discuss Villages couple’s lawsuit

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors has agreed to hold a closed executive session next month to discuss a legal case a Village of Dunedin couple is pursuing over access to a pond.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villager who worked as adjuster questions insurance paying for new roofs

A Villager who worked as an insurance adjuster is questioning whether insurance companies should be paying for roof replacements here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

26-year-old Longhorn employee reports car stolen while she’s at work

A 26-year-old Longhorn Steakhouse employee reported her car was stolen while she was at work at the restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Is it golf car or golf cart?

So is it a golf car or a golf cart? Columnist Barry Evans has the answer.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Changes coming in October to trash collection in The Villages

A major change to trash pickup and disposal will be coming in October to The Villages. Villages-News.com's Meta Minton has details.
Read more
Health

37 new COVID-19 cases in and around The Villages as area tops 15,000 cases

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in and around The Villages on Thursday but for the first time in several days no new deaths were reported.
Read more
News

CDD 10 will hold closed session to discuss Villages couple’s lawsuit

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors has agreed to hold a closed executive session next month to discuss a legal case a Village of Dunedin couple is pursuing over access to a pond.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villager who worked as adjuster questions insurance paying for new roofs

A Villager who worked as an insurance adjuster is questioning whether insurance companies should be paying for roof replacements here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trolls are making a joke of The Villages

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reacts to the latest troll to disrupt tranquility in the The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages greed reaches new heights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager has plenty to say about the direction of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

26-year-old Longhorn employee reports car stolen while she’s at work

A 26-year-old Longhorn Steakhouse employee reported her car was stolen while she was at work at the restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested on warrant charging him with indecent exposure

A resident of The Villages has been arrested on a warrant charging him with indecent exposure.
Read more
Crime

Man blames ‘hard times’ in burglary of van at Aldi in Lady Lake

A man blamed “hard times” when he was arrested in the burglary of a van at the Aldi grocery store in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,124FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,594FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
82.5 ° F
85 °
80.6 °
83 %
1.9mph
1 %
Fri
89 °
Sat
90 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment