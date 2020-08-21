Special Investigations Squad nabs woman at Lake Miona Park

The Sumter County Special Investigations Squad nabbed a woman with methamphetamine Wednesday night at Lake Miona Park.

Members of the squad were in an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle at about 8 p.m. when they noticed a tan Chevrolet van on a grassy area at the park, which is located between the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona and the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.

A check revealed the vehicle was registered to 42-year-old Krystal Kovacev of Sumterville and co-registered to a man listed as a violent sexual predator. Kovacev was alone in the van and deputies asked for permission to search the vehicle. As Kovacev stood next to the van, a bandana was spotted partially protruding from the pocket of her cargo pants, according to an arrest report. A glass pipe was found in the bandana.

A backpack in the van was found to contain a small bag of methamphetamine as well as other narcotics paraphernalia.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.