Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.

The bill mailed to Shirley Schwartz of the Edgewater Bungalows represents 10 days worth of $50 fines for the deed compliance violation. The fines will continue to pile up at the rate of $50 per day.

Earlier this year, Schwartz appeared before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors in a public hearing in a bid to save the artificial turf grass, which she put in without the blessing of the Architectural Review Committee. The CDD 6 Board voted 5-0 ordering her to remove the artificial turf and replace it with sod.

With all of the publicity surrounding the artificial turf grass, Schwartz’s home at 1139 Edgewater Lane has become a popular attraction. People have been stopping by to compliment Schwartz’s artificial turf grass, which cost $4,000 to install.

The ARC also rejected Schwartz’s backup plan, putting down white gravel. She has been told to take out the artificial turf grass and replace it with sod. She pointed to other homes in the Edgewater Bungalows and nearby Creekside Landing where homeowners have been allowed to put down stone. She said it appeared her denial for stone is a “punishment.”

She also tried to persuade the ARC that the turf could be used as a putting green.