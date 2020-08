Villager James Hostetter is still celebrating his first hole-in-one.

The 76-year-old Village of MacClenny at Fernandina resident accomplished the feat Thursday just before dark on hole #7 at the Heron Executive Golf Course. Hostetter used a hybrid club while playing from the black tees. His wife, Cindy, and two others witnessed his hole-in-one shot.

