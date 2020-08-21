Villager who worked as adjuster questions insurance paying for new roofs

To the Editor:

I adjusted insurance claims for 45 years. One of the most problematic involved asphalt roofs. While dependent on the applicable coverage form involved, the claimed damage must have been caused by a covered cause of loss and/or not subject to any listed limitations or exclusions. We must also have a date upon which the claimed loss occurred.

The two major factors most often claimed to have caused the damage involve wind and hail. Both are fairly self evident, to an experienced professional.

As pointed out in a previous Letter to the Editor, many “20” year old roofs are being replaced. Based on their minimal grade, 20 years is their lifespan. And based on their age, I suspect most are the Owens Corning shingles, that were found to be defective and subject to blistering and mistaken for hail? To someone not familiar with this fact, and inexperienced with other determining factors, I question if insurance should be paying for so many roofs.

Peter Denz

Village of Liberty Park