Villagers’ son fresh out of rehab jailed on DUI after crashing Mercedes

A Villages couple’s son was arrested after crashing a Mercedes-Benz a day after he was released from a rehabilitation facility.

Bradley James Botkin, 48, who lives with his parents at 2271 Brookside Place in the Village of Pennecamp, had been at the wheel of the black luxury vehicle with Ohio license plates at about 3 p.m. Thursday when law enforcement received a call about “several hit and runs” which had occurred near St. Mary’s Church in Eustis.

Officers found the Mercedes’ front driver’s side wheel “was completely without a tire and appeared to have been driven on the wheel for a significant amount of time,” according to the arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. One of the vehicles which had been struck by the Mercedes on U.S. Hwy. 441 pursued the car to the church parking lot and blocked it in. Botkin fled on foot.

When apprehended by police, Botkin admitted he was “scared” and ran from the scene because he had been released the previous day from the River Oaks Treatment Center in Tampa, where he had been treated for alcohol abuse. He told police he had been in rehab for 30 days.

A receipt revealed that Botkin had stopped at a Winn-Dixie in Longwood and purchased several bottles of wine. Four empty wine bottles were found in the vehicle. A bag discovered in the Mercedes contained several depression medications and a medication for alcohol dependency.

Botkin failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .240 and .243 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.