Wildwood woman jailed after high-speed chase from Summerfield to Sumter County

Larry D. Croom

Aaliyah Sonea Glover

A Wildwood woman was jailed early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit that was initiated when she allegedly drove straight at a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy reported seeing a beige Toyota in the parking lot of the now-closed Fat Daddy’s restaurant in Summerfield that turned around and accelerated toward him with the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Aaliyah Sonea Glover, yelling out her open driver-side window. Glover then sped away and ran through the stop sign at S.E. 103rd Avenue and Timucuan Road, the report says.

Glover allegedly ran through another stop sign on S.E. Sunset Harbor Road and a red light before turning onto S.E. 147th Place. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to get Glover to stop but she turned onto S.E. 73rd Avenue and then west on S.E. Hwy. 42 and ran through the red light at U.S. 301 at a high rate of speed, the report says.

The deputy temporarily canceled his pursuit when traffic became heavy on S.E. Hwy. 42 but re-engaged when the roadway became clear and turned south onto County Road 475 behind Glover’s vehicle.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies then joined in the pursuit and Glover made an abrupt turn onto County Road 229. The Marion County sheriff’s deputy reported that she appeared to drive into the oncoming lane and run other vehicles off the roadway, including a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, the report says.

Glover “slowed significantly” to make a turn and the Marion County deputy initiated a PIT maneuver to disable her vehicle and end the pursuit. Glover was then apprehended but gave deputies her sister’s name and claimed that her identification was in the vehicle, the report says.

Deputies located a driver’s license in the driver-side door that belonged to Glover’s sister, as well as a rock-like substance that field-tested positive for MDMA. A multi-colored glass pipe also was located in the back floorboard of the vehicle, the report says.

A computer check revealed that the license tag didn’t belong on Glover’s vehicle and the VIN number came back showing that it wasn’t registered. The computer check also revealed that Glover’s license was revoked on July 29, 2019 for two years for fleeing and eluding and one year for a controlled substance violation, as well as a prior conviction of battery by a person detained in jail or prison, the report says.

Glover was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense), giving false identification to a law enforcement officer and failing to register a motor vehicle. She also faces charges for violating her probation in Sumter County for fleeing and eluding, battery by a detainee and possession of heroin.

Glover, who lives at 1443 County Road 222 in Wildwood, was being held on $14,500 bond on the six new charges and no bond on the past charges. She’s due in court Sept. 22 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Glover was arrested in September 2018 and charged with driving with a suspended license and fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren activated. She also was arrested in March 2017 after being accused of biting a man’s hand during a fight over a cell phone.

