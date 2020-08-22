Saturday, August 22, 2020
84.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Beloved Katie Belle’s will be converted to apartments in Spanish Springs

Meta Minton

Villager Larry Mednick and his wife felt special when they went to the beloved Villagers-only club Katie Belle’s at Spanish Springs Town Square.

“We would dress a little nicer and a make reservation for a table up front, eat and tear up the dance floor,” the Village of Lynnhaven resident recalled.

He’s angry that Katie Belle’s will be carved up into apartments.

The exterior of the Van Patten House, which was home to Katie Belle’s.

The Villages Operations Manager Ryan McCabe told The Villages Daily Sun that the club will be converted to age-restricted apartments similar to the units which recently opened at the Lofts at Brownwood. He also indicated that amenity privileges for the Spanish Springs apartment dwellers shouldn’t be a problem.

“Contrary to the rumors that the amenity privileges recently acted on by the Amenity Authority Committee are all intended for Hacienda Hills, we’re looking strategically at several locations that could serve Villages residents who want this apartment-style living,” McCabe told the Daily Sun.

McCabe, the former son-in-law of Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr, on Aug. 12 sat silently in the back of the room at Savannah Center where an overflow crowd of Villagers spoke out angrily about a plan to build apartments at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Despite the pleas, the Amenity Authority Committee voted 4-1 to allow the Developer to use nearly 300 amenity privileges for the Hacienda Hills apartments.

Villager Rick Fitzgerald addresses the AAC on Aug. 12 at Savannah Center.

The crowd charged that greed has taken over The Villages

“I realize the name of the game is to make money, but Katie Belle’s was a draw with class. When my wife and I moved here we thought The Villages was amazing,” Mednick said.

He added, “You cannot  stop progress.”

But watching the “progress” has been agonizing for Katie Belle’s fans who fondly remember the dancing, the cocktails and the salad wheel.

In May, it was announced that Katie Belle’s, which had been closed due to the Coronavirus, would not reopen.

In 2015, The Villages announced a major renovation of Katie Belle’s. The club was closed for several months and many Villagers were disappointed with the changes when Katie Belle’s finally reopened.

The legendary dance floor at Katie Belle’s.

A Villages landmark for more than 20 years, was named after the mother of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Its western-style dance hall was the place to meet, dance and be seen here in The Villages. Longtime Villagers  remember the days of the “salad wheel” being brought to their table. A large contraption that resembled a Western-style wagon wheel, the fixings were all there and patrons could just spin the wheel around to the items or dressing they wanted to add to their tasty salads.

Related Articles

News

The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.
Read more
News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Read more
Health

15 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams Wildwood long-term care center

COVID-19 has claimed 15 more tri-county residents – including a 100-year-old Lake County woman – as the virus continues to run amok in a local long-term care facility.
Read more
Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested after alleged attack on woman at Bushnell motel

An Ohio man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at a motel in Bushnell.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.
Read more
News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining friendly feeling in The Villages

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining the friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Sumter County voters sent The Villages Developer a very clear message

We’d like to congratulate Sumter County voters who showed The Villages Developer last Tuesday night that no matter how much money he tosses into an election, they still have the ultimate power.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Beloved Katie Belle’s will be converted to apartments in Spanish Springs

Lofts at Brownwood-style apartments are coming to the former home of Katie Belle's at Spanish Springs.
Read more
News

The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.
Read more
News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining friendly feeling in The Villages

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining the friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Recreation center court social distancing

A tennis player from the Village of Bonnybrook obediently brought a chair to the tennis courts to comply with a CDC guideline on social distancing. Now the policy has changed and he and his fellow tennis players have been told, “No chairs.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Your insurance company can make the difference

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his roof replacement and his insurance company’s reaction.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,124FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,599FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
84.9 ° F
86 °
84 °
83 %
1.6mph
75 %
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
95 °
Wed
95 °
Thu
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment