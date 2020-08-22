Saturday, August 22, 2020
Home Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

Meta Minton

James Boyd Pope

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.

James Boyd Pope, 55, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after the alleged attack on the woman Thursday night in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she had been sitting in a patio area and she had been arguing with Pope. She said Pope struck her “multiple times” and then began choking her.

Pope told deputies he had grabbed the woman’s neck “to defend himself” as she had been hitting him.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested after alleged attack on woman at Bushnell motel

An Ohio man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at a motel in Bushnell.
Read more
News

Masons make donations to help students at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake

Members of The Villages Masonic Lodge came together recently to support students at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
Golf

Villager scores first hole-in-one while golfing at Heron Executive Course

Villager James Hostetter is still celebrating his first hole-in-one.
Read more
News

CDD 5 supervisors vote to end anonymous complaint system

Community Development District 5 supervisors have voted to end the anonymous complaint system that has been a crucial part of deed compliance in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 strikes employees at Villages-area long-term care centers

New cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at two local long-term care facilities as the virus continues to sweep through The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Photos

Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining that friendly feeling

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining that friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining that friendly feeling

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining that friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Recreation center court social distancing

A tennis player from the Village of Bonnybrook obediently brought a chair to the tennis courts to comply with a CDC guideline on social distancing. Now the policy has changed and he and his fellow tennis players have been told, “No chairs.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Your insurance company can make the difference

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his roof replacement and his insurance company’s reaction.
Read more
Load more

