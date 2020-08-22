Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.

James Boyd Pope, 55, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after the alleged attack on the woman Thursday night in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she had been sitting in a patio area and she had been arguing with Pope. She said Pope struck her “multiple times” and then began choking her.

Pope told deputies he had grabbed the woman’s neck “to defend himself” as she had been hitting him.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.