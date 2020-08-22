Donald Arthur Miller, Jr. 68, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on August 19, 2020 after a short but hard-fought illness. His final days were spent at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield. Don was a kidney transplant survivor since August 2013. Born in Pittsburgh, PA. on April 13, 1952, he was the oldest of four children born to Don and Ruth Miller of McMurray, Pennsylvania.

Don is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 22 years, Carol. He is also survived by his sisters Sandra (Ken) Johnson of Finleyville, Pennsylvania, Ruth McEwen (Jake) of Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law, Millie Miller of Myrtle Beach, SC. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald, in 2011. He is also survived by nieces, Stacey (Nick) Malarkey, Heidi (Dale) Ford, and two nephews, Jack McEwen and Adam Miller.

Don graduated from South Park High School in 1971 and worked various jobs until he joined the Navy in 1972. He was career military, stationed in many ports of call, serving as an Electronics Technician working with sonar systems and computers. Upon his retirement in 1992, he opened a retail computer business known as Miller’s Computers in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He successfully ran this business until 2004. He drove a schoolbus part-time for Ringgold School District until he and his wife retired to Jacksonville, Florida in 2006. In 2016, they relocated to Central Florida, residing in the Stonecrest community in Summerfield, Florida. Don enjoyed woodworking and electronics. He had a large collection of cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens, which was also a favorite hobby of his. He enjoyed cooking and canning, reading, community events, travel, politics and watching a good SYFY movie.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society of Wildwood, Florida. There are no public services planned at this time. Donations may be made to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, 6817 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208 in his memory as Don loved his cats. Don was a joy to everyone who knew him. He will always be remembered as a gentle and loving man and will be sadly missed.