Saturday, August 22, 2020
82.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Donald Arthur Miller, Jr. 68

Staff Report

Donald Miller

Donald Arthur Miller, Jr. 68, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on August 19, 2020 after a short but hard-fought illness. His final days were spent at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield. Don was a kidney transplant survivor since August 2013. Born in Pittsburgh, PA. on April 13, 1952, he was the oldest of four children born to Don and Ruth Miller of McMurray, Pennsylvania.

Don is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 22 years, Carol. He is also survived by his sisters Sandra (Ken) Johnson of Finleyville, Pennsylvania, Ruth McEwen (Jake) of Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law, Millie Miller of Myrtle Beach, SC. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald, in 2011. He is also survived by nieces, Stacey (Nick) Malarkey, Heidi (Dale) Ford, and two nephews, Jack McEwen and Adam Miller.

Don graduated from South Park High School in 1971 and worked various jobs until he joined the Navy in 1972. He was career military, stationed in many ports of call, serving as an Electronics Technician working with sonar systems and computers. Upon his retirement in 1992, he opened a retail computer business known as Miller’s Computers in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He successfully ran this business until 2004. He drove a schoolbus part-time for Ringgold School District until he and his wife retired to Jacksonville, Florida in 2006. In 2016, they relocated to Central Florida, residing in the Stonecrest community in Summerfield, Florida. Don enjoyed woodworking and electronics. He had a large collection of cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens, which was also a favorite hobby of his. He enjoyed cooking and canning, reading, community events, travel, politics and watching a good SYFY movie.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society of Wildwood, Florida. There are no public services planned at this time. Donations may be made to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, 6817 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208 in his memory as Don loved his cats. Don was a joy to everyone who knew him. He will always be remembered as a gentle and loving man and will be sadly missed.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Maxine Seiler

Maxine Seiler was involved in many activities but her favorite was golf. She especially loved golfing with the Thursday Morning Ladies.
Read more
Obituaries

Ruth Elizabeth Ewerks

Ruth Ewerks loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed working in her yard, her flower gardens, taking long walks, and just enjoying God’s creation. She was also a gifted pianist.
Read more
Obituaries

Ralph A. Grewe

Ralph Grewe served as Chairman of the Pastoral Call Committee at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church and later became the first Deacon of the newly founded church in Oxford, Florida.
Read more
Obituaries

Gerald E. Corcoran

Jerry Corcoran enjoyed a 41-year career with Woolworth's as a regional manager. He retired to The Villages, where he enjoyed golf and relaxing for 29 years.
Read more
Obituaries

Jerry N. Stinchcomb

Jerry Stinchcomb was a big Florida Gators fan. He enjoyed listening to old country music.
Read more
Obituaries

Judith Cordero Rodriguez

Judith Rodriguez was of the Seventh-Day Adventist faith and a retired seamstress.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Hagan

Robert Hagan retired to The Villages after 33 years serving in the Army, National, and State Guard, and a long civilian career in information technology. He was an active member of the Church of Christ.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 strikes employees at Villages-area long-term care centers

New cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at two local long-term care facilities as the virus continues to sweep through The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

They’re not really black

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris aren’t really “black.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son fresh out of rehab jailed on DUI after crashing Mercedes

A Villages couple’s son was arrested after crashing a Mercedes-Benz a day after he was released from a rehabilitation facility.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Sumter County voters sent The Villages Developer a very clear message

We’d like to congratulate Sumter County voters who showed The Villages Developer last Tuesday night that no matter how much money he tosses into an election, they still have the ultimate power.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

CDD 5 supervisors vote to end anonymous complaint system

Community Development District 5 supervisors have voted to end the anonymous complaint system that has been a crucial part of deed compliance in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 strikes employees at Villages-area long-term care centers

New cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at two local long-term care facilities as the virus continues to sweep through The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

They’re not really black

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris aren’t really “black.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Blaming the handicapped for poor condition of the golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident expresses concern about a change at golf courses that will make it difficult for the handicapped.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager who worked as adjuster questions insurance paying for new roofs

A Villager who worked as an insurance adjuster is questioning whether insurance companies should be paying for roof replacements here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son fresh out of rehab jailed on DUI after crashing Mercedes

A Villages couple’s son was arrested after crashing a Mercedes-Benz a day after he was released from a rehabilitation facility.
Read more
Crime

29-year-old resident of The Villages jailed without bond following arrest

A 29-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond following her arrest at her home on the Historic Side.
Read more
Crime

Special Investigations Squad nabs woman at Lake Miona Park

The Sumter County Special Investigations Squad nabbed a woman with methamphetamine Wednesday night at Lake Miona Park.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,122FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,599FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
82.9 ° F
85 °
80.6 °
83 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sat
90 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
94 °
Tue
95 °
Wed
95 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment