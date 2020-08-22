Saturday, August 22, 2020
84.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

Meta Minton

Benjamin Yarish

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.

Benjamin Yarish, 47, remains free on $25,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month on a charge of sexual battery.

Yarish, who owns and operates Central Florida Gun and Tactical in Leesburg, is accused of molesting the girl in July while she was a guest in his home.

An investigation was launched after the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous complaint that Yarish had sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim, according to an affidavit of probable cause on file in Lake County Court.

The girl told investigators she was at Yarish’s home on July 18 when a woman who had accompanied her to the home “passed out” in the living room. The woman had been dating Yarish for about nine months. The girl went to sleep in a bedroom at the home.

The girl was in bed when Yarish entered the room and began rubbing her back, the affidavit said. Yarish began “fondling the juvenile victim’s breasts and kissing her lips and breasts.”

Yarish, who stands more than six feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, climbed on top of the girl, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. He began to have sex with the girl, who told investigators it was the “first time she has had any kind of sexual experience.” She said she asked Yarish to stop “multiple times,” but he continued. She said it felt like the intercourse lasted “forever.” She was bleeding and in pain when it ended. She later feared she might be pregnant.

Yarish allegedly told the woman who had accompanied the girl he could “set them up for life” if they “made this all go away,” the affidavit said. He also boasted he had connections in the sheriff’s office.

Yarish is scheduled for felony arraignment Sept. 8 in Lake County Court.

Related Articles

Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested after alleged attack on woman at Bushnell motel

An Ohio man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at a motel in Bushnell.
Read more
News

Masons make donations to help students at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake

Members of The Villages Masonic Lodge came together recently to support students at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
Golf

Villager scores first hole-in-one while golfing at Heron Executive Course

Villager James Hostetter is still celebrating his first hole-in-one.
Read more
News

CDD 5 supervisors vote to end anonymous complaint system

Community Development District 5 supervisors have voted to end the anonymous complaint system that has been a crucial part of deed compliance in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining that friendly feeling

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining that friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Sumter County voters sent The Villages Developer a very clear message

We’d like to congratulate Sumter County voters who showed The Villages Developer last Tuesday night that no matter how much money he tosses into an election, they still have the ultimate power.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining that friendly feeling

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining that friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Recreation center court social distancing

A tennis player from the Village of Bonnybrook obediently brought a chair to the tennis courts to comply with a CDC guideline on social distancing. Now the policy has changed and he and his fellow tennis players have been told, “No chairs.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Your insurance company can make the difference

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his roof replacement and his insurance company’s reaction.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,124FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,599FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
84.9 ° F
86 °
84 °
83 %
1.6mph
75 %
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
95 °
Wed
95 °
Thu
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment