Masons make donations to help students at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake

Members of The Villages Masonic Lodge came together recently to support students at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

The officers of the Masonic Lodge presented a check for $400 to Principal Gregg Dudley and Counselor Rheda Gail Shumate, along with many boxes of school supplies donated by members.

The local Masonic Lodge has a long history of supporting programs for youth – especially educational services. The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake has been a recipient of many charity events sponsored by the Masons. It is a school with an “A” rating and serves many children who come from families that are struggling financially.