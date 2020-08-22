Neighbor’s complaints ruining friendly feeling in The Villages

To the Editor:

I have a neighbor who has been a pain in our – I’ll say, “Butt.”

She has been to The Villages on us since Day One. She has even called the police on our lawn guys because they cut the grass line wrong. She wanted them arrested for bending a little flag in her yard.

Why is it The Villages lets her get away with things? People like us are trying to fix up their places.

I thought The Villages was supposed to be friendly place to live, but with her being in here, it’s not.

She’s on everybody. Even the driveways.

It is a shame.

I will tell my family and friends, “Do not move to The Villages because you will run into somebody just like her and this is not the friendliest place to live.”

Brenda Gollihue

Historic Side of The Villages