Ohio man arrested after alleged attack on woman at Bushnell motel

An Ohio man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at a motel in Bushnell.

Roland Patrick Poorman, 39, of Orrville, Ohio, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest Tuesday at the Bushnell Inn on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

A woman, who said she has been in a relationship with Poorman for six months, said he had unscrewed the lightbulbs in the motel room and turned off the lights so he “could attack her in the dark,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He jumped on top of her in the bed and put a pillow over her face. She was able to push Poorman off of her and she ran to the door, however he blocked her from leaving and pushed her back into the room. He “slung her on the floor” and kicked her in the back, the report said.

She told deputies that Poorman had previously behaved violently toward her.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.