Ruth Elizabeth Ewerks, 81 of The Villages, FL (formerly of Fruitland Park, FL), passed away peacefully at 9:30 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Elan Spanish Springs Memory Care, The Villages, FL.

Ruth was born on the family farm in rural Milford, IL on March 1, 1939. She was the daughter of Hiram and Sophie Van Hoveln. She graduated from Milford High School in 1957 and attended Illinois Commercial College in Champaign, IL in 1958. She married Gordon Ewerks on September 18, 1960. Together they raised two sons in rural Sheldon where she spend her days as a housewife. She went on later to work at Iroquois Insurance in Watseka, IL and at Funks Super Crost Seeds in Kentland, IN. In 1986, Ruth and Gordon decided to follow their dreams and moved to Florida. After their move to Florida, she worked at Orange Blossom Gardens until they were able to start their own business, K & K Enterprises. Ruth loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed working in her yard, her flower gardens, taking long walks, and just enjoying God’s creation. She was also a gifted pianist. Upon retiring, Ruth enjoyed many trips to Disney, traveling with Gordon, and especially loved their times aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise liners. Ruth was an active member of New Life Christian Church in Wildwood, FL.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Gordon, of 59 years; sister Ann Marie Easter of Urbana, IL; sons Kevin and wife Judy of Brighton, CO, Keith and wife Krista of Philo, IL; grandchildren Jenna and husband John Wallendorf of Denver, CO, Kalynne and husband Ethan Fitzwilliam of Altamont, IL, Kourtney and Karson Ewerks of Philo, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Johann and David Van Hoveln.

A Celebration of Life services will be held at the New Life Christian Church, Wildwood, FL on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 378 CenterPointe Circle, Suite 1280, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.