Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

Larry D. Croom

Tina Marie Giunto

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.

The victim on Wednesday told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that he and 38-year-old Tina Marie Giunto had been in the downtown Ocala area with friends in the early morning hours this past Sunday. He claimed that Giunto had consumed several alcoholic beverages and was intoxicated, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said they had left Ocala around 2:30 a.m. and went back to his residence to “hang out.” He said he told Giunto that another woman would be at the residence and when they arrived, she “began to become confrontational with him,” the report says.

The victim claimed Giunto was “jealous and upset” that he had brought another woman back to the residence. He said they got into an argument that soon turned physical when Giunto grabbed his shirt, causing it to tear, the report says.

The victim told deputies that Giunto began to strike him with her right closed fist. He said she had keys in her right hand, with her vehicle key sticking out. He said the end of the keys cut his skin when she struck him in the right side of his face, his shoulders and the center of his chest, the report says.

The victim said Giunto’s son got in-between them and pulled his mother away. He said he then left the residence a short time later and was in fear of Giunto “due to her becoming more unstable,” the report says, adding that she had “become violent with him in the past.”

The victim had taken several photographs with his cell phone after the incident. He showed the photos to deputies and they observed lacerations on the side of his face, chest and shoulders.

“The injuries on the victim were partially healed and I could see where they had started to scab,” a deputy wrote in the report.

Giunto was taken into custody Thursday night and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with battery (second or subsequent offense). She was released Friday afternoon on $5,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge.

Giunto is no stranger to the Marion County legal system, having been arrested in May 2019 after two victims claimed she bit them while they were trying to get away from her during a verbal altercation. Both said she was highly intoxicated and naked, according to a sheriff’s office report.

One of the victims said he was trying to leave the scene and ran to the other victim’s truck. He said Guinto followed him to the vehicle, opened the door, began punching him multiple times and then bit him on the nose. He said he saw Guinto bite the other victim, too, the report said.

Guinto claimed she was arguing with one victim while the other was also in the bedroom. She said she bit the first victim in the nose after he grabbed her, “sprawled” her across the bed and held her hands above her head while yelling at her. Guinto did not admit to biting the other victim and said she didn’t know how he received his injury, according to the report.

